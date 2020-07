Amenities

Location, location, location. This beautiful home in Cambridge park is close to everything!!! Curb appeal and a backyard that will have you excited to call this one home! Grab your beverages and spend your afternoons lounging in the pool.Lawn furniture will stay.Very open and spacious floor plan with hard surface flooring throughout. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, all appliances provided (washer and dryer will be supplied only as a convenience). Lawn care and pool opening/closing is included! NO CATS!!!