Amenities

air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities internet access

Commercial Listing! 1000 sq ft of Multi use space available in Rogers on Busy Walnut St! Close to downtown, restaurants and shopping. Showings preferred between normal business hours of 8am to 5pm. Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee