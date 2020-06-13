Apartment List
/
AR
/
prairie grove
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

72 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Prairie Grove, AR

Finding an apartment in Prairie Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
816 Hindman #2
816 Hindman Drive, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
816 Hindman #2 Available 06/19/20 VERY NICE 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex in Prairie Grove - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex available for rent in Prairie Grove! This property offers open floor plan with spacious living room, eat-in dining, 2 guest bedrooms

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
550 Captain Marshal
550 Captain Marshal St, Prairie Grove, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1695 sqft
550 Captain Marshal Available 08/21/20 4 Bedroom 2 bath beautiful home in Prairie Grove!!! - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Located in the Sundowner Estates. In Prairie Grove, AR.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
808 Hindman # 2
808 Hindman Drive, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
808 Hindman # 2 Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brand New In Prairie Grove! - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex available for rent in Prairie Grove!This Home is Not Available to See Until Mid July.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1600 Gallant Fox Lane
1600 Galant Fox Lane, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
1600 Gallant Fox Lane Available 06/27/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove! Corner Lot! - Corner Lot!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in Prairie Grove! This home features an open concept floor plan with eat-in dining, spacious living

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1141 Sundowner Ranch Drive
1141 Sundowner Ranch Ave, Prairie Grove, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1650 sqft
1141 Sundowner Ranch Drive Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 2 bath - Great location, HUGE Master, Open Floor Plan - ZERO Deposit on approved applications with the Lease Lock Program. - Highly desirable neighborhood in Prairie Grove.

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
480 Captain Marshall
480 Captain Marshal St, Prairie Grove, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1685 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath in Sundowner Estates Prairie Grove, AR - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Located in the Sundowner Estate Community, this home features a spacious living room with open floor plan kitchen and eat-in dining.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
721 Bonnie Scotland
721 Bonnie Scotland Drive, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
721 Bonnie Scotland Available 04/24/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home! Open Floor Plan! Tile Flooring in Wet Areas and Living Room! Fenced in Back Yard! Blinds! Comes with Microwave, Dishwasher, Range, and

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
818 Hindman Dr #2
818 Hindman Dr, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Prairie Grove - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in Prairie Grove! This property offers open floor plan with spacious living room, eat-in dining, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!! *Please note these pictures are of

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1640 Gallant Fox Lane
1640 Galant Fox Lane, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove 300.00 off first 3 month - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large corner lot, with two car garage! $300.
Results within 1 mile of Prairie Grove

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
469 Caballo Street
469 Caballo Street, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1593 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts, LVP Wood flooring in the living room and entry, ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast nook, granite counter tops, upgraded Samsung SS appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave), low e windows, dual
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Grove

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4468 W Sweetgum Ln
4468 West Sweetgum Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1142 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom home in Fayetteville! Convenient to UofA and I-49! - Wonderful Fayetteville home located just 7 mins from U of A with a beautiful walking trail, playground and large park! It has tons of cabinet space, large living area and a covered

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
228 E Anabranch Court
228 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1314 sqft
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH With Lawn Care Provided - Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is provided! This home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a craftsman charm and

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
235 E Anabranch Court
235 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1314 sqft
235 E Anabranch Court Available 07/20/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! This cute rental is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a Craftsman charm and maintenance free yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4623 W. Colfax Loop
4623 West Colfax Loop, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! AVAILABLE NOW!! - This home's location has easy access to I-49.and close too schools, shopping, restaurants, and the U of A. This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a great family friendly neighborhood. Farmington Schools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
248 E Anabranch Court
248 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1314 sqft
248 E Anabranch Court Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 N Marietta Way
220 North Marietta Way, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1314 sqft
220 N Marietta Way Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 1st! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
253 E Anabranch Court
253 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1314 sqft
253 E Anabranch Court Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 1st! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
600 Tennyson LN
600 North Tennyson Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1893 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms on upper level, gas fireplace insert in livingroom, appliances include: refrigerator, washer and dryer, oven dishwasher and cooktop; 2 car garage behind home; other parking on street; lawn and landscape

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
White Rock
1 Unit Available
6104 Milliken BND
6104 West Milliken Bend, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1433 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid June. Taking applications now! Don't miss out on this great 3bd/2ba duplex unit. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit: $1000

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1240 N Carriage WY
1240 North Carriage Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1430 sqft
ATTN: College Students! Looking for 2 roommates to pay $500 each. Fantastic floorplan with two large living areas. Fully furnished with all appliances. Fenced yard. Updates throughout. 7 minutes to U of A campus, near shopping and dining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
White Rock
1 Unit Available
664 Sundance DR
664 North Sundance Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2203 sqft
Beautiful West Fayetteville home for rent! Built in '07 this 3 bed 2 bath home has a large office/bonus room, formal dining room and breakfast nook, split floor plan, gas fireplace, and high ceilings! Owner may consider small dog with deposit.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4312 SW Pecan ST
4312 West Pecan Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1497 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July. Taking applications now. Don't miss out on this adorable 3bd/2ba home located in Walnut Crossing Subdv. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1200

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1155 S Craftsman ST
1155 South Craftsman Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July. Taking applications now. You won't want to miss out on this adorable 3bd/2ba home located in Walnut Crossing. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1200

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West 62
1 Unit Available
3814 W Lilac DR
3814 West Lilac Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1316 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July! Taking applications now. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1000.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Prairie Grove, AR

Finding an apartment in Prairie Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Prairie Grove 3 BedroomsPrairie Grove Apartments with BalconyPrairie Grove Apartments with Garage
Prairie Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrairie Grove Apartments with ParkingPrairie Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Prairie Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsPrairie Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARGravette, ARBethel Heights, AR
Van Buren, ARTahlequah, OKGreenwood, ARFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College