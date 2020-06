Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

721 Bonnie Scotland Available 04/24/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home! Open Floor Plan! Tile Flooring in Wet Areas and Living Room! Fenced in Back Yard! Blinds! Comes with Microwave, Dishwasher, Range, and Refrigerator! Fenced in back yard with a deck!!



Pets welcome with a $500.00 non refundable pet fee, we allow small or large!! 12 month lease required and a $1,000 deposit to hold. See our website at www.firststarnwa.com.



(RLNE2550178)