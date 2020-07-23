21 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pea Ridge, AR

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
312 Pickens RD
312 East Pickens Road, Pea Ridge, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
nice two bedroom two bath apartment home. kitchen island. washer dryer hook ups. first floor next to school in pea ridge close to everything in town. had refrigerator, microwave and full kitchen. your new home awaits you!
Results within 5 miles of Pea Ridge

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista East
27 Skyline DR
27 Skyline Drive, Benton County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home in Bella Vista, very clean, Large living room, extremely large front porch, utility/den, built-ins in master bedroom, large kitchen with breakfast nook, with bar, Central heat and electric, all appliances, propane, move

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista East
44 Skyline DR
44 Skyline Drive, Benton County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1094 sqft
EVERYTHING NEW!!! ALL REMODELED!!! 2 bedroom 2 full bath mobile FOR LEASE. Almost 1100 sf, master suite with new bathroom, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchen, utility, home has a new addition, new furnace, new roof, new everything. Come and see!!!
Results within 10 miles of Pea Ridge
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
6 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown Bentonville
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
$
54 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
23 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$809
1132 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
206 6th ST
206 SE 6th St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
910 sqft
Check out this totally remodeled and furnished home for lease. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping in downtown Bentonville. Minimum of 3 mo. lease.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3800 SW Gibson AVE
3800 Southwest Gibson Avenue, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
This is a Fabulous house with beautiful landscaping. It offers a big corner yard with rear entrance garage. it also have patio furniture that conveys to enjoy the beauty.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1000 Old Wire RD
1000 North Old Wire Road, Benton County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1404 sqft
2 Bed 2 full bath living quarters with attached 2,550 sq ft shop with 3 garage bays on beautiful acreage. Also listed as commercial MLS#1153327

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Abbey PL Unit #2
303 Northwest Abbey Place, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$895
1112 sqft
Nice duplex in Bentonville close to elementary and middle school. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large kitchen, 1 car garage on cul-de-sac. Not far from downtown Bentonville.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Country Club
10 Prairie Dunes DR
10 Prairie Dunes Drive, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1730 sqft
Fully furnished. Gated community. Lawn care, utilities & cable provided.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Country Club
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Country Club
4 La Quinta CT
4 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1907 sqft
Distinct and FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, new carpet and fabulous sunroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
303-2 Abbey Place
303-2 NW Abbey Pl, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$895
1112 sqft
***303-2 Abbey*** - Nice duplex in Bentonville close to elementary and middle school. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large kitchen, 1 car garage on cul-de-sac. Not far from downtown Bentonville. For more Rentals please visit LeaseNWA.

1 of 13

Last updated April 17 at 05:05 PM
1 Unit Available
211 Sage ST
211 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Are you looking for a great deal on a perfectly located home? This duplex is absolutely just what you're looking for. Two large bedrooms with brand new carpet. Two full baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Pea Ridge, AR

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Pea Ridge offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Pea Ridge offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Pea Ridge. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

