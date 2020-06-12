/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:11 AM
53 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Johnson, AR
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Johnson
13 Units Available
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$845
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.
1 of 5
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
5701 Samantha Unit #A
5701 Samantha Street, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
2098 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage, no smoking, pets negotiable. Comes with refrig, washer, dryer. Super-clean, in great location central to Springdale and Fayetteville.
Results within 1 mile of Johnson
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
4245 Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Heights
1 Unit Available
66 E Cydnee ST
66 East Cydnee Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1508 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2009 Karrington Unit #E
2009 Karrington Ridge, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
1175 sqft
Great Location! NIce 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. Close to shopping, restaurants, and I-49.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2208 Ellington DR Unit #D
2208 Ellington Drive, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
Great Location! Nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. Close to shopping and I-49.
1 of 97
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
North Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Cydnee
66 E Cydnee St, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1508 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Johnson
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
23 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Mount Sequoyah South
1 Unit Available
860 S Curtis
860 South Curtis Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Great location on the South Side of Fayetteville, Less than 10 minutes to the University of Arkansas. This town house has an open floor plan with large windows to let in ample natural light. Both bedrooms have double closets.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
609 W Dickson ST Unit #608
609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Simplified living situated in the heart of Fayetteville’s entertainment district. A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers an open kitchen, living, and dining floorplan included in 1,560 heated sq ft.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Huntingdon
1 Unit Available
2602 E Sweetbriar DR
2602 East Sweetbriar Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1296 sqft
Wood type flooring on main level, carpet upstairs, located on paradise golf course and trial system, sought after location, reserved parking, balcony and patio.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2757 W Cottonwillow WY
2757 West Cottonwillow Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
Beautiful townhouse off I49! Townhouse has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with open concept layout. Kitchen and living area are complete with walk out patio, pantry, island, and all appliances. Large open, shared green space/backyard.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
299 Noble LN
299 East Noble Lane, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1438 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern luxury home! A stay at the Abshier means a PERFECT central Fayetteville
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
340 Campbell AVE Unit #8
340 N Campbell Ave, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
891 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Ideal for guests looking to enjoy downtown. WALK to the U of A + 1 block from Dickson. 1 King BR, 1 Queen BR each w/ private baths.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
523 W Hawthorn ST
523 West Hawthorn Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Hawthorn is a cozy, luxury home in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2221 W Deane ST
2221 West Deane Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1236 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom quad-plex unit conveniently located to I49 access and less than a 10 minute drive to U of A campus! Open concept living area with eat in kitchen and back patio off living room. All appliances included and washer and dryer provided.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1115 N Leverett AVE Unit #203
1115 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$875
904 sqft
Just steps to University bus stop! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Updated cabinetry, granite counters, and appliances. Very large living room and master suite!! Washer & Dryer included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Township Hill
1 Unit Available
2430 Brophy CIR Unit #2
2430 North Brophy Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1122 sqft
Great Location Townehomes Central in Fayetteville. Low maintenance flooring on lower level. 1 year or greater lease commitments only. Agent Owned.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2155 W Skyler DR
2155 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great townhouse/condo with lots of extras. Spacious living room & kitchen with dining area. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms & 2 baths with a half bath downstairs. 1 car garage. Conveniently located & close to U of A.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
7716 Har-Ber AVE
7716 Har Ber Ave, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1126 sqft
New construction! Har-Ber Townhomes for lease within walking distance to Har-Ber High School, Hellstern Middle School, & Bernice Young Elementary. Easy access to I-49 & HWY 112.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2310 Orchard ST
2310 Orchard Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
These are especially nice, clean units. They have all appliances in each unit . Great location . Convenient to Springdale & Fayetteville. Picnic area.
Similar Pages
Johnson 1 BedroomsJohnson 2 BedroomsJohnson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJohnson 3 BedroomsJohnson Apartments with Balcony
Johnson Apartments with GarageJohnson Apartments with GymJohnson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJohnson Apartments with Parking