126 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pea Ridge, AR

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Pea Ridge provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifest...

Pea Ridge
1000 Taylor Lane
1000 Taylor Ln, Pea Ridge, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1700 sqft
1000 Taylor Lane Available 08/08/20 ***1000 Taylor Lane*** - Beautiful home in Pea Ridge. 3 bedroom 2 bath home has split floor plan. Granite counters in kitchen and baths. Tile style wood flooring through main living area, carpet in bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Pea Ridge

712 Essex CT
712 Northeast Essex Court, Bentonville, AR
Fabulous Location!! Highly desirable Subdivision, 4 bed, 2.

Apple Spur
3001 N 17th ST
3001 N 17th St, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2126 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house ready to welcome your family home! Enjoy the privacy this house offers with a split floor pan and fully fenced in backyard! This home has the luxuries of granite counter tops, walk in pantry, eat in kitchen, seperate dining

1310 Spring ST
1310 Spring Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1203 sqft
Open 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage just off I-49 and minutes from downtown Bentonville. Split floorplan with ceiling fans, Kitchen open to Living room, back deck, fenced yard. Dual vanity and his and her closets in master Refrigerator included.

Woods Creek South
15 Bluestem LN
15 Bluestem Lane, Bentonville, AR
The space and location you want! On a cul-de-sac that has a study, breakfast nook, bonus room, and a huge kitchen with granite counters. Master with luxury bathroom.

3901 NW Creekstone BLVD
3901 Northwest Creekstone Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1909 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWN-HOME THAT FEATURES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FRENCH DOORS, RUSTIC BEAMED CEILINGS,GAS LOG FIREPLACE, HI-PRO WINDOWS/INSULATION, SURROUND SOUND,BUILT INS WITH TONS OF STORAGE,LAWN CARE INCLUDED, CONVENIENT ACCESS TO 549, AND WALKING

805 SW Loudon DR
805 SW Loudon Dr, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
2252 sqft
Built in 2018, this fantastic and very clean 3 Bed 2 and 1/2 Bath home conveniently located in West Bentonville, just off of HWY 102, offers 9' ceilings, a bonus room upstairs, large/level fenced in back yard, eat in kitchen, built ins and spacious

6 Bellingham LN
6 Bellingham Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
Adorable Bella Vista cottage above the Back 40 mountain bike trail. Enjoy a coffee and the gorgeous view from the sunroom. Quick access to all of the Bella Vista amenities. Updated with new floors and finishes throughout. Quiet cul-de-sac.

Apple Spur
1306 W Rolling Oaks DR
1306 Rolling Oaks Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1390 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Rogers, quick access to Hudson Road, this home features: wood floors, spacious backyard, 2 car garage, fireplace and eat-in-kitchen. Renters insurance will be required. No Pets.
Results within 10 miles of Pea Ridge
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1336 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Downtown Bentonville
406 A ST
406 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2115 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** Located just 2-blocks from downtown Bentonville's happening town square, this

Dream Valley
13755 Dream Valley RD
13755 Dream Valley Road, Benton County, AR
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** This 6 Bedroom (3 King, 1 Queen, 2 Full + a bonus air mattress) Earth Ship

Downtown Bentonville
313 NW A ST
313 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Brownstone's location in downtown Bentonville cannot be beat.

Downtown Bentonville
321 C ST
321 Southwest C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1232 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Just 4 blocks from the downtown Bentonville square, this home is the perfect blend of whimsical

410 NW Retreat LN
410 NW Retreat Ln, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1750 sqft
Welcome To Your Next Home! Your Downtown Bentonville Living Has Arrived w/ These Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhomes. Fully Loaded w/ Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Built-in Appliances, Custom Tiled Shower & So Much More.

Downtown Bentonville
300 NW B ST
300 Northwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2172 sqft
Beautiful New town homes in Downtown Bentonville. Quick walk to square and Crystal Bridges. Open Floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests. Open kitchens has huge island, custom cabinets and quartz counter tops.

1602 SE J ST
1602 Southeast J Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2320 sqft
Lease Opportunity in the middle of Bentonville! Next to Bentonville High School and close to new Walmart Home Office Construction. Ample Land for parking. House is in decent shape.

Riverwalk Farms Estates
3108 Featherston RD
3108 Featherston Road, Bentonville, AR
Super location and close to schools. Solid brick 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Riverwalk Estates. Granite throughout, open floor plan. Large privacy fenced back yard. No showing until after July 20. Tenant occupied.

2103 SE S ST
2103 Southeast S Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1829 sqft
Updated with new flooring in living area and new paint is this larger 3 bedroom 2 bath home in established subdivision. A minute walk to the High School. Corner lot with privacy fenced yard. Laminate wood look flooring in all main living areas.

2305 Elington ST
2305 Southwest Elington Street, Bentonville, AR
4 bedroom 2 bath newer construction all brick home! Super location! Fabulous open floor plan, ss appliances, gas stove, pantry, washer/dryer, wood flooring throughout. The 4th bedroom & or multi purpose room is enhanced w/ beautiful french doors.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Pea Ridge, AR

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Pea Ridge provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Pea Ridge. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

