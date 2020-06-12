/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM
21 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
211 Sage ST
211 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Are you looking for a great deal on a perfectly located home? This duplex is absolutely just what you're looking for. Two large bedrooms with brand new carpet. Two full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Centerton
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13
7800 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of first months rent. Open floor plan, hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is located on the ground level of the building. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Centerton
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
22 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Downtown Bentonville
16 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
911 NW A ST
911 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1225 sqft
Nice 2 BR/2BA Duplex close to downtown Bentonville. 1 car garage and fenced backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Bella Vista East
1 Unit Available
44 Skyline DR
44 Skyline Drive, Benton County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1094 sqft
EVERYTHING NEW!!! ALL REMODELED!!! 2 bedroom 2 full bath mobile FOR LEASE. Almost 1100 sf, master suite with new bathroom, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchen, utility, home has a new addition, new furnace, new roof, new everything. Come and see!!!
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.
Results within 10 miles of Centerton
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$940
1112 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
14 Britten CIR
14 Britten Circle, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1580 sqft
Wonderful, newly remodeled condo nestled in a friendly community! Home features new flooring, modern grey cabinetry, along with beautiful new Countertops. Plus a large bonus room downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
4 La Quinta CT
4 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1907 sqft
Distinct and FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, new carpet and fabulous sunroom.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
513 Carroll DR
513 Carroll Drive, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
Super cute, single level townhome with carport near Metfield. Two bedrooms, two bath and a heated/cooled sunroom. All appliances included. Small storage area in carport. Newer bamboo flooring. Close to Bella Vista amenities. No pets and no smoking.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1820 S. 14th Street
1820 South 14th Street, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Beautiful Duplex in Rogers (Over-sized Garage!) - It's time to call this home your HOME! This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home is in a perfect location close to food and shops right down the street.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
905 Linden St
905 West Linden Street, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1287 sqft
Rogers 2 bed, 2 bath for $1000! - This duplex has been well cared for and shows pride of ownership! Home will be upgraded prior to move in. Be the first to call this newly renovated property... HOME! Apply online at www.metrorentsnwa.
Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
607 Westfield PL Unit #A
607 Westfield Pl, Gravette, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
1022 sqft
Affordable Living in a great town in a well established neighborhood. 2 Bed 2 Bath, Good size Rooms with large living room, dining and Kitchen. Open Floor Plan with over 1,000 sq ft. Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher and W/D included.
