4 Granite Ct
4 Granite Ct

4 Granite Court · No Longer Available
Location

4 Granite Court, Maumelle, AR 72113

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk-thru, and to apply online. Beautiful and quaint setting just off Odom Blvd. Large 3br 2.5ba with bonus room and separate dining room. Over 2500sq ft. $1475/mo and $1475 deposit and fees. Many additional features, split bedroom floor plan. Side by side fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, trash compactor, side loading 2 car garage, elevated deck off the bonus room, wooded setting around the house, jetted tub and separate shower in master bath, 2 guest bedrooms downstairs with jack & jill bathroom, tons of storage and closet space, and more. 1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent. Full video walk thru available on our website or by searching "4 Granite Ct." on youtube. Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

