Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk-thru, and to apply online. Beautiful and quaint setting just off Odom Blvd. Large 3br 2.5ba with bonus room and separate dining room. Over 2500sq ft. $1475/mo and $1475 deposit and fees. Many additional features, split bedroom floor plan. Side by side fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, trash compactor, side loading 2 car garage, elevated deck off the bonus room, wooded setting around the house, jetted tub and separate shower in master bath, 2 guest bedrooms downstairs with jack & jill bathroom, tons of storage and closet space, and more. 1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent. Full video walk thru available on our website or by searching "4 Granite Ct." on youtube. Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website.