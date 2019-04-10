101 Jackson Street - 102

Amenities
Beautiful new townhouse features a chefs' kitchen with lots of cabinets, a built in microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Low maintenance vinyl plank floors, ceiling fans in each bedroom and the living room. 1100 Sq. Ft 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Total Electric
