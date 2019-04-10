All apartments in Madison
101 Jackson Street - 102
Last updated April 10 2019 at 3:58 PM

101 Jackson Street - 102

101 Jackson Street · (479) 420-5439
Location

101 Jackson Street, Madison, AR 72359

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful new townhouse features a chefs' kitchen with lots of cabinets, a built in microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Low maintenance vinyl plank floors, ceiling fans in each bedroom and the living room. 1100 Sq. Ft 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Total Electric
Beautiful new townhouse features a chefs' kitchen with lots of cabinets, a built in microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Low maintenance vinyl plank floors, ceiling fans in each bedroom and the living room.2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Total Electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Jackson Street - 102 have any available units?
101 Jackson Street - 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison, AR.
What amenities does 101 Jackson Street - 102 have?
Some of 101 Jackson Street - 102's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Jackson Street - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
101 Jackson Street - 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Jackson Street - 102 pet-friendly?
No, 101 Jackson Street - 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 101 Jackson Street - 102 offer parking?
No, 101 Jackson Street - 102 does not offer parking.
Does 101 Jackson Street - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Jackson Street - 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Jackson Street - 102 have a pool?
No, 101 Jackson Street - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 101 Jackson Street - 102 have accessible units?
No, 101 Jackson Street - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Jackson Street - 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Jackson Street - 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Jackson Street - 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Jackson Street - 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
