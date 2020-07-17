All apartments in Lonoke County
Find more places like 139 Willow Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lonoke County, AR
/
139 Willow Oak
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:09 AM

139 Willow Oak

139 Willow Oak Ln · (501) 406-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

139 Willow Oak Ln, Lonoke County, AR 72176

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath mobile home on 1.5 wooded/shaded acres in the country is conveniently located near the intersection of Hwy 31 and Hwy 38 with easy access to Cabot, Hwy 67 and I40, and it is in the Cabot school district (one of the best in the state). This home has two decks, two living rooms, a fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a garden tub. It also comes with refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups and ceiling fans. Pet friendly with pet deposit and additional pet rent. This is a non-smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Willow Oak have any available units?
139 Willow Oak has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 Willow Oak have?
Some of 139 Willow Oak's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Willow Oak currently offering any rent specials?
139 Willow Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Willow Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 Willow Oak is pet friendly.
Does 139 Willow Oak offer parking?
No, 139 Willow Oak does not offer parking.
Does 139 Willow Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Willow Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Willow Oak have a pool?
No, 139 Willow Oak does not have a pool.
Does 139 Willow Oak have accessible units?
No, 139 Willow Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Willow Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Willow Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Willow Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Willow Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 139 Willow Oak?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greystone Woods Townhomes
15351 Highway 5
Lonoke County, AR 72023

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARMaumelle, AR
Shannon Hills, ARCabot, ARAustin, ARWard, ARBryant, AR
Benton, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARBeebe, ARGreenbrier, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity