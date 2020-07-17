139 Willow Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath mobile home on 1.5 wooded/shaded acres in the country is conveniently located near the intersection of Hwy 31 and Hwy 38 with easy access to Cabot, Hwy 67 and I40, and it is in the Cabot school district (one of the best in the state). This home has two decks, two living rooms, a fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a garden tub. It also comes with refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups and ceiling fans. Pet friendly with pet deposit and additional pet rent. This is a non-smoking property.