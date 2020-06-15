All apartments in Johnson
Find more places like 4901 Roxbury.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnson, AR
/
4901 Roxbury
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:03 AM

4901 Roxbury

4901 Roxberry Way · (479) 521-5894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Johnson
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4901 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR 72762
Johnson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Brick home on quiet street in excellent location close to offices, hospitals, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and I-49. NEW FAUX-wood floors in living room, hallway and all bedrooms. Nice entry foyer has extra closet; large living room has high ceiling and fireplace with gas logs. Dining area has large windows and is open to kitchen, which has extra cabinetry plus pantry. Many windows, ceiling fans and blinds throughout the home. Master bathroom has whirlpool tub plus double step-in shower; 2 large walk-in closets; nice vanity with 2 sinks. Large laundry room has extra utility sink. Covered back porch, fenced back yard and double enclosed garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Roxbury have any available units?
4901 Roxbury has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4901 Roxbury have?
Some of 4901 Roxbury's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 Roxbury currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Roxbury isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Roxbury pet-friendly?
No, 4901 Roxbury is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnson.
Does 4901 Roxbury offer parking?
Yes, 4901 Roxbury does offer parking.
Does 4901 Roxbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Roxbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Roxbury have a pool?
Yes, 4901 Roxbury has a pool.
Does 4901 Roxbury have accessible units?
No, 4901 Roxbury does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Roxbury have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 Roxbury does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4901 Roxbury have units with air conditioning?
No, 4901 Roxbury does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4901 Roxbury?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr
Johnson, AR 72762

Similar Pages

Johnson 1 BedroomsJohnson 2 Bedrooms
Johnson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJohnson Dog Friendly Apartments
Johnson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, AR
Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity