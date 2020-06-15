4901 Roxbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Brick home on quiet street in excellent location close to offices, hospitals, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and I-49. NEW FAUX-wood floors in living room, hallway and all bedrooms. Nice entry foyer has extra closet; large living room has high ceiling and fireplace with gas logs. Dining area has large windows and is open to kitchen, which has extra cabinetry plus pantry. Many windows, ceiling fans and blinds throughout the home. Master bathroom has whirlpool tub plus double step-in shower; 2 large walk-in closets; nice vanity with 2 sinks. Large laundry room has extra utility sink. Covered back porch, fenced back yard and double enclosed garage.