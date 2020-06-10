All apartments in Gibson
8018 Greer Road

Location

8018 Greer Road, Gibson, AR 72120

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2784 sqft

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Spacious, One-Of-A-Kind, Log home, offers a Rural feel, but is only minutes from the LRAFB. This 2784SqFt home features an enormous kitchen and a beautiful formal living room with fire place. Den doubles as a great guest bedroom with decorative bath. 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths located upstairs. The sunroom is great for entertaining. Laundry, separate mud room and 2 car garage.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8018 Greer Road have any available units?
8018 Greer Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8018 Greer Road currently offering any rent specials?
8018 Greer Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8018 Greer Road pet-friendly?
No, 8018 Greer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibson.
Does 8018 Greer Road offer parking?
Yes, 8018 Greer Road does offer parking.
Does 8018 Greer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8018 Greer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8018 Greer Road have a pool?
No, 8018 Greer Road does not have a pool.
Does 8018 Greer Road have accessible units?
No, 8018 Greer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8018 Greer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8018 Greer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8018 Greer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8018 Greer Road does not have units with air conditioning.
