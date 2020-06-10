8018 Greer Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

This Spacious, One-Of-A-Kind, Log home, offers a Rural feel, but is only minutes from the LRAFB. This 2784SqFt home features an enormous kitchen and a beautiful formal living room with fire place. Den doubles as a great guest bedroom with decorative bath. 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths located upstairs. The sunroom is great for entertaining. Laundry, separate mud room and 2 car garage.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.