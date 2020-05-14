All apartments in Fort Smith
Find more places like 7809 Joseph Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Smith, AR
/
7809 Joseph Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

7809 Joseph Street

7809 Joseph Street · (479) 242-0791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Smith
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7809 Joseph Street, Fort Smith, AR 72908
Cavanaugh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7809 Joseph Street · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4 Bedroom Home for Rent off Cavanaugh Rd - 7809 Joseph Street in Fort Smith is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and two stories. Vinyl plank and original hard wood floors through out the home. The upstairs bedroom does have carpet. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops and has stainless steel kitchen appliances. There are washer/dryer hookups in a laundry room area. Large fenced in backyard area with a deck space. There is also a storage area on the side of the home with lots of extra storage space. Call our office to get on a list to view the home as soon as its ready because it won't last long! 479-242-0791. Or go to our website to fill out an application, rpmfirstchoice.com.

Rent: $750
Deposit: $500
Application FeeL $35 per adult

*Washer/dryer included , however we are not replacing or providing maintenance for these appliances.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5485560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7809 Joseph Street have any available units?
7809 Joseph Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7809 Joseph Street have?
Some of 7809 Joseph Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7809 Joseph Street currently offering any rent specials?
7809 Joseph Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 Joseph Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7809 Joseph Street is pet friendly.
Does 7809 Joseph Street offer parking?
No, 7809 Joseph Street does not offer parking.
Does 7809 Joseph Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7809 Joseph Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 Joseph Street have a pool?
No, 7809 Joseph Street does not have a pool.
Does 7809 Joseph Street have accessible units?
No, 7809 Joseph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 Joseph Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7809 Joseph Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7809 Joseph Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7809 Joseph Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7809 Joseph Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fort Smith 2 BedroomsFort Smith 3 Bedrooms
Fort Smith Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Smith Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Smith Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJohnson, ARFarmington, AR
Prairie Grove, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OK
Greenwood, ARPoteau, OKSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity