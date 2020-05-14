Amenities

4 Bedroom Home for Rent off Cavanaugh Rd - 7809 Joseph Street in Fort Smith is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and two stories. Vinyl plank and original hard wood floors through out the home. The upstairs bedroom does have carpet. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops and has stainless steel kitchen appliances. There are washer/dryer hookups in a laundry room area. Large fenced in backyard area with a deck space. There is also a storage area on the side of the home with lots of extra storage space. Call our office to get on a list to view the home as soon as its ready because it won't last long! 479-242-0791. Or go to our website to fill out an application, rpmfirstchoice.com.



Rent: $750

Deposit: $500

Application FeeL $35 per adult



*Washer/dryer included , however we are not replacing or providing maintenance for these appliances.



No Cats Allowed



