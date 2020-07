Amenities

3 BED 2.5 BATH IN CHAFFEE CROSSING - Our brand new beautiful townhomes are located off of Wells Lake Rd just minutes from Zero Street in Chaffee Crossing Fort Smith. These townhomes come fully equipped with all new GE kitchen appliances and full size washer & dryer installed. Granite counter tops and soft close drawers and cabinets make our kitchens even more unique . Our walls and insulation will make it so quiet that you forget you have neighbors beside you. led lighting and energy efficient windows. HVAC unit located on both lower and upper level of unit. Beautiful tile flooring throughout the kitchen, living room, dinning area, hallway and bathrooms make for such an easy clean up as well. There is plenty of storage space available in our 2 car garage and walk in closets throughout our townhomes. Separated privacy fence backyards surrounding yard and secluded patio. Pets are welcome with our pets fees of $150 non-refundable pet fee per pet as well as $25 extra a month per pet. Call Real Property Management today and let us make The Haven your new home! 479-242-0791 or visit our website at rpmrivervalley.com to fill out an application ($55 per adult).



Directions:Hwy 255 to Massard Rd. Take a Right onto Massard. Left on McClure Dr. McClure Dr will take you to a stop sign located on Wells Lake Rd. Make a Left onto Wells Lake Rd and take it down until you see "Haven" located on your Right. You've officially made it to The Haven



