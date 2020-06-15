All apartments in Fort Smith
504 Two Sisters Ct

504 Two Sisters Court · (479) 242-0791
Location

504 Two Sisters Court, Fort Smith, AR 72916

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 504 Two Sisters Ct · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3066 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home 3100SF - Absolute gorgeous home located in a very desirable neighborhood. This spacious 3100SF home with soaring 14' ceilings in the entry, formal living & dining rooms, the grandeur of this property will not disappoint. From the arched windows, crown molding, split bedrooms, two living areas, office and 3 car garage to the beautiful kitchen with custom cabinetry, huge walk-in pantry, stone fireplace in the family room, covered veranda, master suite, security system with cameras available for the tenant to use (tenant is responsible for all costs/fees for activation and monthly subscriptions that apply), large half acre lot (not fenced) located in a quite cul-de-sac, this one is a must see!!

Contact Whitney or Libby today on 479-242-0791 to schedule a showing.

Pets are allow (pet fees and limit number of pets along with pet fees do apply)
Hot tub does not convey and is being removed.

(RLNE5839977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Two Sisters Ct have any available units?
504 Two Sisters Ct has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 Two Sisters Ct have?
Some of 504 Two Sisters Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Two Sisters Ct currently offering any rent specials?
504 Two Sisters Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Two Sisters Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Two Sisters Ct is pet friendly.
Does 504 Two Sisters Ct offer parking?
Yes, 504 Two Sisters Ct does offer parking.
Does 504 Two Sisters Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Two Sisters Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Two Sisters Ct have a pool?
No, 504 Two Sisters Ct does not have a pool.
Does 504 Two Sisters Ct have accessible units?
No, 504 Two Sisters Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Two Sisters Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Two Sisters Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Two Sisters Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Two Sisters Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
