504 Two Sisters Ct

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home 3100SF - Absolute gorgeous home located in a very desirable neighborhood. This spacious 3100SF home with soaring 14' ceilings in the entry, formal living & dining rooms, the grandeur of this property will not disappoint. From the arched windows, crown molding, split bedrooms, two living areas, office and 3 car garage to the beautiful kitchen with custom cabinetry, huge walk-in pantry, stone fireplace in the family room, covered veranda, master suite, security system with cameras available for the tenant to use (tenant is responsible for all costs/fees for activation and monthly subscriptions that apply), large half acre lot (not fenced) located in a quite cul-de-sac, this one is a must see!!



Contact Whitney or Libby today on 479-242-0791 to schedule a showing.



Pets are allow (pet fees and limit number of pets along with pet fees do apply)

Hot tub does not convey and is being removed.



