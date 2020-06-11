1316 North Albert Pike Ave - A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly updated both inside and out, we are centrally located in the heart of Fort Smith, just four blocks from the UAFS campus. Our spacious homes offer an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen, vaulted ceilings and built-in shelves in the living rooms, walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and so much more! Take advantage of our hard work and come home today!

Come home to The Timbers and take advantage of all of our hard work! Centrally located and only 4 blocks from campus, we offer one and two bedroom apartments. All of our apartment homes have ceiling fans, balconies/patios, walk-in closets, and large living and bedrooms. Our upstairs apartment homes feature 10 foot ceilings, for that added comfort of home. Come and enjoy all that we have to offer!!