Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home (1180 square feet) on large fenced corner lot, located in North Fort Smith. Original wood floors, vinyl windows, charming interior and detached garage are just a few of the features of this home that you will love. This home is bursting with personality! $750/month/$500 deposit. Most pets accepted with $250 non-refundable pet fee. 12 month lease. 1201 North 37th, Fort Smith



***NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED.

***Please visit www.leasefortsmith.com for information and photos.

***Please visit www.leasefortsmith.com to fill out online application. $20 application fee PER ADULT.



TEXT or CALL 479-650-0665 for more information or to set up an appointment to see.



Broker/Agent Kevin and Elizabeth King, Weichert Realtors, The Griffin Company