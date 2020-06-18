All apartments in Fort Smith
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

1201 North 37th

1201 North 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 North 37th Street, Fort Smith, AR 72904

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home (1180 square feet) on large fenced corner lot, located in North Fort Smith. Original wood floors, vinyl windows, charming interior and detached garage are just a few of the features of this home that you will love. This home is bursting with personality! $750/month/$500 deposit. Most pets accepted with $250 non-refundable pet fee. 12 month lease. 1201 North 37th, Fort Smith

***NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED.
***Please visit www.leasefortsmith.com for information and photos.
***Please visit www.leasefortsmith.com to fill out online application. $20 application fee PER ADULT.

TEXT or CALL 479-650-0665 for more information or to set up an appointment to see.

Broker/Agent Kevin and Elizabeth King, Weichert Realtors, The Griffin Company

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 North 37th have any available units?
1201 North 37th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Smith, AR.
Is 1201 North 37th currently offering any rent specials?
1201 North 37th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 North 37th pet-friendly?
No, 1201 North 37th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Smith.
Does 1201 North 37th offer parking?
Yes, 1201 North 37th does offer parking.
Does 1201 North 37th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 North 37th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 North 37th have a pool?
No, 1201 North 37th does not have a pool.
Does 1201 North 37th have accessible units?
No, 1201 North 37th does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 North 37th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 North 37th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 North 37th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 North 37th does not have units with air conditioning.
