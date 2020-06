Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

248 E Anabranch Court Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on July 10th!



Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is provided!



This home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a craftsman charm and maintenance free yard.

The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a fantastic open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank in the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms.



We are pet friendly!!

Fayetteville school district and easy access to The University of Arkansas!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE5840013)