228 E Anabranch Court

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH With Lawn Care Provided - Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is provided!



This home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a craftsman charm and maintenance free yard.

The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a fantastic open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank in the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms.



We are pet friendly!!

Fayetteville school district and easy access to The University of Arkansas!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE5696915)