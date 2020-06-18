All apartments in Farmington
228 E Anabranch Court
228 E Anabranch Court

228 East Anabranch Court · No Longer Available
Location

228 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR 72730

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH With Lawn Care Provided - Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is provided!

This home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a craftsman charm and maintenance free yard.
The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a fantastic open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank in the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms.

We are pet friendly!!
Fayetteville school district and easy access to The University of Arkansas!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

