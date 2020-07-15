609 4th Avenue - 1

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This duplex unit on 4th Ave in Conway is ready for move-in! Pet friendly, it includes a stovetop/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Pictures to be shared soon if it is not occupied first. Contact today for a viewing!