Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities

This beautiful four bedroom home is open and roomy. Enjoy a split floorplan and spacious kitchen with granite countertops and tile accents. An elegant fireplace centers the living room while the dining room features classic wood-style flooring. Each bedroom is spacious and the master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling. The big backyard is perfect for entertaining guests.