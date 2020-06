Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

Beautiful family home in Centerton, AR! Enjoy every day living in this spacious beauty. This is a 5 bed/5 bath. 5,607 sq ft home with amazing features. A kitchen made for a the chef in your family, a back patio with a gorgeous wood log burning fireplace, a home theater for the movie lover and SO MUCH MORE! This home is rarely available and will go fast. Call is today to take a look at this Centerton beauty!!