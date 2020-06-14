Apartment List
/
AR
/
bethel heights
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Bethel Heights, AR with garage

Bethel Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3312 Alliance Drive
3312 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
3312 Alliance Drive Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3557 Alliance Drive
3557 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
3557 Alliance Drive Available 07/20/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in Bethel Heights - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3728 Alliance Drive
3728 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,290
1640 sqft
3728 Alliance Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 7th! Enjoy a beautiful newer 1640 sq ft home featuring 4 bedrooms / 2 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3521 Justice Drive
3521 Justice Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
1476 sqft
FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - Right in between Rogers and Springdale this homes in nestled back off of 71 Business in a quite neighborhood. Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3358 Alliance Drive
3358 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1243 sqft
3358 Alliance Drive Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* | Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 15th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel Heights

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2780 Carondolet ST Unit #B
2780 Carondolet Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1057 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex in Springdale with a full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and garbage disposal. Large, open living room with gas fireplace. Ceiling fans. Large closets. Shower/tub combo.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4007 Benjamin LN
4007 Benjamin Lane, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1659 sqft
For more information, contact Brenda Varvil at (479) 263-4991. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1148667 to view more pictures of this property. 3 BR 2 Bath home in north Springdale. Easy access to I-49. Spacious living room with fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1308 Banz RD
1308 Banz Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1298 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home convenient to schools & shopping. All kitchen appliances included, access from dining area to covered back patio and beautiful landscaped privacy fenced back yard. Relax and enjoy the beautiful view.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1507 Cavern Springs WY
1507 Cavern Springs Way, Cave Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Great home next to the community pool in Brentwood Subdivision, Cave Springs. Only minutes from I49, Rogers School District. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, formal dining room or office area. Large master suite with oversized bathroom and closet area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
5717 S 61st ST
5717 S 61st St, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful home in Rogers with 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, gourmet kitchen, office or extra den, screened in backyard, granite counters, walk-in closets, 3 car garage, and in-ground tornado shelter. Built in 2016.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
507 W Broadway ST
507 Broadway Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1331 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with privacy fenced backyard. Split floor plan with large master bedroom. No pets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
3713 Deerhurst ST
3713 Deerhurst Street, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1618 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful craftsman home in Grand Valley Subdivision for rent.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
6522 Firefly Catch LOOP
6522 Firefly Catch Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1700 sqft
Nice brick home with white picket fenced yard in Har-Ber Meadows on corner lot! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, gas log fireplace in the living room & large master bed & bath complete with new carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Lowell
1 Unit Available
720 Pennington ST
720 Pennington Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1629 sqft
Sweet home in a great location off McClure Ave in Lowell. Split floor plan - 3 bed/ 2 bath. All kitchen appliances. Washer/Dryer hookups. Large living room w/ gas fireplace & dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Lowell
1 Unit Available
111 Fox Run PL Unit #B
111 Fox Run Pl, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1588 sqft
This unique duplex looks like a home from the outside and feels like a home on the inside! Large master bedroom downstairs. 2 good-sized bedrooms upstairs. Large kitchen with white cabinets galore & huge walk-in pantry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
6000 S 39th PL
6000 South 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
Nice home in the Bellview Residence Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master offers his/her sinks and walk in closets. Granite counters. Formal in informal dining with eat in kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
838 Fairfax AVE
838 Fairfax Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1887 sqft
Warm, lovely 3 bedroom, 4 bath single family home conveniently located near Don Tyson Blvd & Hwy 265. Split floor plan, dining room with wood flooring, large open carpeted living room with gas fireplace and lot's of windows.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Peaceful Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
4208 Chapman AVE
4208 Chapman Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1924 sqft
Nice home in the Peaceful Valley Estates Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Stainless steel appliances. Laminate flooring throughout. **no carpet* Approximately 280 sq. ft. heated and cooled sun room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2446 Jean ST
2446 Jean Street, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2138 sqft
Nice 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, finished basement on large landscaped lot with wooden deck and privacy fence. $1,500 month rent, $1,500 rent deposit. NO PETS! No Smokers.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lowell
1 Unit Available
317 Eastside Place
317 Eastside Place, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
317 Eastside Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.3/4 Bath Home ! Minutes from Lowell Downtown ! - Three bedroom one and three quarter bath one story styled home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1902 Thrush St
1902 Thrush Street, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
Newly remodeled.All new tile through home, bedrooms have wood laminate Gas Fire-place. Spacious rooms, great laundry room with built in ironing board, sink. 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
479 Wade's Coach DR
479 Wades Coach Dr, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2904 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1150137 to view more pictures of this property. Wonderful home in the Har-Ber subdivision.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
2007 S. Dixieland Rd - C
2007 South Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Visit our website at www.3oaksplace.com! Enjoy peace and quiet with maintenance free living in these spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, exquisitely appointed, townhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bethel Heights, AR

Bethel Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Bethel Heights 3 BedroomsBethel Heights Apartments with Garage
Bethel Heights Apartments with ParkingBethel Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Bethel Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, AR
Johnson, ARBella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, AR
Gentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College