54 Pimlico Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

***54 Pimlico*** - Level lot on Lake Windsor 4 bed, 3 bath, completely remodeled. Custom designed kitchen and baths, wide plank hand scraped flooring and new appliances. Spacious open concept home with vaulted ceilings, sweeping lake view, granite counters, beautiful fireplace with remote control and a wall of window overlooking one of the best lots on this full recreational lake. Large master suite with double sliding barn doors leads into the luxury master bath with marble counter tops, double sinks and over sized walk in tile shower and custom walk in closet. Sliding doors onto the deck with full lake view. Two more bedrooms and another full bath on main floor. 4th bed and 3rd bath are on lower level which is an entertainment heaven with large kitchen/bar area features fridge, granite and dishwasher lots of windows to view lake as well. Sliding glass doors lead to bar area, fire pit and boat dock with covered boat slip. Bentonville Schools.



(RLNE5569226)