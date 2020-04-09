All apartments in Bella Vista
Find more places like 54 Pimlico Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bella Vista, AR
/
54 Pimlico Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:40 AM

54 Pimlico Drive

54 Pimlico Drive · (479) 273-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bella Vista
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

54 Pimlico Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 54 Pimlico Drive · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
***54 Pimlico*** - Level lot on Lake Windsor 4 bed, 3 bath, completely remodeled. Custom designed kitchen and baths, wide plank hand scraped flooring and new appliances. Spacious open concept home with vaulted ceilings, sweeping lake view, granite counters, beautiful fireplace with remote control and a wall of window overlooking one of the best lots on this full recreational lake. Large master suite with double sliding barn doors leads into the luxury master bath with marble counter tops, double sinks and over sized walk in tile shower and custom walk in closet. Sliding doors onto the deck with full lake view. Two more bedrooms and another full bath on main floor. 4th bed and 3rd bath are on lower level which is an entertainment heaven with large kitchen/bar area features fridge, granite and dishwasher lots of windows to view lake as well. Sliding glass doors lead to bar area, fire pit and boat dock with covered boat slip. Bentonville Schools.

(RLNE5569226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Pimlico Drive have any available units?
54 Pimlico Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Pimlico Drive have?
Some of 54 Pimlico Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Pimlico Drive currently offering any rent specials?
54 Pimlico Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Pimlico Drive pet-friendly?
No, 54 Pimlico Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bella Vista.
Does 54 Pimlico Drive offer parking?
No, 54 Pimlico Drive does not offer parking.
Does 54 Pimlico Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Pimlico Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Pimlico Drive have a pool?
No, 54 Pimlico Drive does not have a pool.
Does 54 Pimlico Drive have accessible units?
No, 54 Pimlico Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Pimlico Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Pimlico Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Pimlico Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Pimlico Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 54 Pimlico Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bella Vista 2 BedroomsBella Vista Apartments with Balcony
Bella Vista Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBella Vista Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bella Vista Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MO
Centerton, ARJohnson, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, AR
Prairie Grove, ARGravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of ArkansasMissouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity