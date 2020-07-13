/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:34 AM
75 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wetumpka, AL
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 15 at 03:01pm
3 Units Available
Legacy at River Run
35 Cherry St, Wetumpka, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Legacy at River Run is located right on the Coosa River! The location is a hidden treasure tucked off the busy intersections featuring many dining options right around the bend.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
203 South Pine Street
203 South Pine Street, Wetumpka, AL
3 Bedrooms
$998
988 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
446 River Oaks Drive
446 River Oaks Drive, Wetumpka, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1627 sqft
446 River Oaks Drive Available 07/17/20 446 River Oaks Drive - (RLNE5896612)
Results within 5 miles of Wetumpka
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
302 Crest Hill Drive
302 Crest Hill Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1248 sqft
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, remodeled bathrooms and a covered patio with fenced in backyard. The bedrooms are spacious with loads of light.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
752 Mary Ethel Drive
752 Mary Ethel Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1559 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
729 Amity Lane
729 Amity Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1279 sqft
Low maintenance 3/2 with tile throughout. Large open living room with a eat in updated kitchen that stars granite counters.Home has updated tile bathrooms along with a covered patio that showcases it large fully private backyard.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
472 Pecan Tree Drive
472 Pecan Tree Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$865
1350 sqft
472 Pecan Tree Drive - Welcome Home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick house. This home boast a large living room, a large eat in kitchen with double doors that lead to a covered patio and a large back yard that is fully fenced.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
6409 Deerwood Place
6409 Deerwood Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1504 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6220 Wares Ferry Road
6220 Wares Ferry Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1144 sqft
6220 Wares Ferry Road - Welcome Home to 6220 Wares Ferry Road! This 3bedroom/2bath home is ready for you to call it home. The large living room opens up to the dining area in the eat-in kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
4243 Delmar Drive
4243 Delmar Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1707 sqft
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: hardwood floors, new carpet, new appliances, and a combination kitchen and dining area that is quite large, and a sunroom.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
6209 Dalford Drive
6209 Dalford Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1537 sqft
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, an air conditioned Florida room, remodeled bathrooms and a fenced in backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
829 Rialto Drive
829 Rialto Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1260 sqft
This is a very nice and a very large home for rent in Prattville. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, remodeled bathrooms and new maintenance free flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Wetumpka
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$992
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$960
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,087
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$761
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1355 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
5 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
2 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
1050 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
5 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
1100 sqft
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 1 at 02:11pm
4 Units Available
Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1125 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live The Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts are right at your backdoor, and you'll be one block from a large neighborhood park with playground equipment, lake, ball field and walking