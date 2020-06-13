68 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wetumpka, AL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 13 at 09:56pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at River Run
35 Cherry St, Wetumpka, AL
2 Bedrooms
$709
900 sqft
Legacy at River Run is located right on the Coosa River! The location is a hidden treasure tucked off the busy intersections featuring many dining options right around the bend.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
106 Barnes Ct
106 Barnes Court, Wetumpka, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Results within 1 mile of Wetumpka

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
631 Wescott Dr
631 Westcott Drive, Blue Ridge, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
2638 sqft
Large secluded 4 bedroom - Large, secluded 4 bedroom/2 bath house in Blue Ridge Estates. If you enjoy nature, you will love this property. Large secluded lot with lots of gorgeous trees. Large den/family room with built in bookcases, fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Wetumpka

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Candy Lane
110 Candy Lane, Elmore County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$600
1216 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Mobile Home in Wetumpka! - Property not available to show until after June 1st. All applicants welcome to apply before that date. MUST have a minimum credit score of 600. 3 Bedroom/2 bathroom mobile home located in Wetumpka.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6220 Wares Ferry Road
6220 Wares Ferry Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1144 sqft
6220 Wares Ferry Road Available 07/30/20 6220 Wares Ferry Road - Welcome Home to 6220 Wares Ferry Road! This 3bedroom/2bath home is ready for you to call it home. The large living room opens up to the dining area in the eat-in kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
472 Pecan Tree Drive
472 Pecan Tree Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$865
1350 sqft
472 Pecan Tree Drive - Welcome Home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick house. This home boast a large living room, a large eat in kitchen with double doors that lead to a covered patio and a large back yard that is fully fenced.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6409 Deerwood Place
6409 Deerwood Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1504 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
729 Amity Lane
729 Amity Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1279 sqft
Low maintenance 3/2 with tile throughout. Large open living room with a eat in updated kitchen that stars granite counters.Home has updated tile bathrooms along with a covered patio that showcases it large fully private backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6540 Juniper Tree Lane
6540 Juniper Tree Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1375 sqft
Call us today for more info, before it gets rented!See below to set up your "self showing" today. This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 11

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
4243 Delmar Drive
4243 Delmar Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1707 sqft
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: hardwood floors, new carpet, new appliances, and a combination kitchen and dining area that is quite large, and a sunroom.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
6209 Dalford Drive
6209 Dalford Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1537 sqft
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, an air conditioned Florida room, remodeled bathrooms and a fenced in backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Wetumpka
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
136 Units Available
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$490
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$772
1632 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$822
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,182
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$932
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,111
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
58 Units Available
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$455
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1174 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
16 Units Available
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1355 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
34 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
3 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
25 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$971
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
8 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
10 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$885
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 10 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wetumpka, AL

Finding an apartment in Wetumpka that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

