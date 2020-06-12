/
3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vance, AL
1 Unit Available
18417 Arabian Drive
18417 Arabian Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$965
18417 Arabian Drive Available 06/22/20 Home Available For Rent in Vance!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! Deposit Pending!!! - This cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is for rent in Vance, AL!! This home features a split floorplan, a fenced in
1 Unit Available
18440 Thoroughbred Drive
18440 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
18440 Thoroughbred Drive Available 06/23/20 Home in Vance....Available to View Now!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to living room.
1 Unit Available
17692 Wallace Chapel Lane
17692 Wallace Chapel Ln, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
17692 Wallace Chapel Lane Available 06/19/20 Home in Vance, AL...
1 Unit Available
10777 Plantation Drive
10777 Plantation Dr, Vance, AL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
18494 Thoroughbred Drive
18494 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
18494 Thoroughbred Drive Available 05/01/20 Home For Rent in Vance - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to
Results within 5 miles of Vance
1 Unit Available
11554 Crimson Ridge Road
11554 Crimson Ridge Rd, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1613 sqft
New construction home for rent in Brookwood, AL...Coming Soon...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! - Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring.
1 Unit Available
11605 Crimson Ridge Road
11605 Crimson Ridge Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
New home for Rent in Brookwood, AL...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! - Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring.
1 Unit Available
11347 Lexie Lane
11347 Lexie Ln, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
11347 Lexie Lane Available 07/25/20 Home in Brookwood, AL....Available to View 48 Hours Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in the Stone Ridge Subdivision located in Brookwood, AL! This home has a 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
11179 Stone Ridge Court
11179 Stone Ridge Ct, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1157 sqft
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th! Come take a look today! Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! Apply Today! Conrex Property Management offers a Self Guided Tour of our homes! If you'd like to apply for this home or get
Results within 10 miles of Vance
1 Unit Available
12915 Woodland Park Circle
12915 Woodland Park Cir, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
12915 Woodland Park Circle Available 07/15/20 For Rent - (RLNE2710572)
1 Unit Available
15634 Peace Valley Road
15634 Peace Valley Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1603 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
14347 Ashborough Drive
14347 Ashborough Drive, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1629 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 Unit Available
13362 Michael Drive
13362 Michael Dr, Lake View, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Wow! This newly renovated home in Lakeview has everything you need! With 3 spacious bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, there is space for everyone! Enjoy a two car
1 Unit Available
13029 Allison Drive
13029 Allison Drive, Lake View, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1662 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Lakeview! This home features an eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful outdoor space! The master
