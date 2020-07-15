Apartment List
/
AL
/
tillmans corner
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Tillmans Corner, AL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Belmeade
5110 Cheyenne St W
5110 Cheyenne Street West, Tillmans Corner, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1595 sqft
MUST SEE WON'T LAST LONG!!!!! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN HUNTER'S COVE SUBDIVISION. GAS HOT WATER HEATER. GAS START WOOD BURN FIREPLACE. NO REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL. NO WASHING MACHINE OR DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL. HAS HOOKUPS.
Results within 1 mile of Tillmans Corner
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 05:30 AM
9 Units Available
Di Grado
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$981
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
Results within 5 miles of Tillmans Corner
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
11 Units Available
Berkleigh
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$851
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
11 Units Available
Westlake
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Claremont
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$789
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Sheldon
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$949
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Yorkwood
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 04:23 PM
3 Units Available
Claremont
Summit at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
Longleaf Pines
6190 Girby Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Westhill
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$749
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
981 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
Greenwich Hills
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
628 sqft
SUMMERTREE APARTMENTS\nClose to Everything... Far from Ordinary!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Baker
1159 Seven Hills Curve
1159 Seven Hills Curv, Mobile County, AL
Studio
$900
1159 Seven Hills Curve Available 08/20/20 Great Location! - Really nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home convenient to shopping and restaurants in West Mobile. All new appliances including stainless steel stove and new countertops.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Yorkwood
8423 Oak Pointe Ct
8423 Oak Pointe Court, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1378 sqft
CUTE ONE STORY BRICK RANCH ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC IN WEST MOBILE. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, WALK-IN CLOSET, RAISED CEILINGS, NICE LIGHT FIXTURES AND CEILING FANS. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING AREAS, WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR, DOUBLE GARAGE, BIG PATIO FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Yorkwood
1829 Kendall Ct E
1829 Kendall Ct E, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1701 sqft
Spectacular home in West Mobile with a fabulous screened in patio. The yard is fenced an offers privacy. This home has a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and the living room boasts a lovely fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Malibar Heights
5728 DELROSE DRIVE
5728 Delrose Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2050 sqft
Nice Brick 4 bedroom home with 2 baths close to schools, Stores, and Metal of Honor Park. Located on a corner lot in convenient, established subdivision. Vaulted ceiling and built-in shelving and desk in den.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
809 ARBOR COURT
809 Arbor Ct, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1860 sqft
Lovely Patio style home at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Arbors of Pinehurst. Well maintained home with large family room and corner fireplace that leads to a nice sunroom which is heated and cooled. Plantation shutters are throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
917 WILDWOOD AVENUE
917 Wildwood Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1450 sqft
Super cute home in Pinehurst subdivision. Living room with wood burning fireplace that leads to an enclosed sun porch that is vented. Sun room has built-in window seat. Fenced backyard. Home pre-wired for alarm.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
6040 Grelot Road Unit 108
6040 Grelot Road, Mobile, AL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
6040 Grelot Road Unit 108 Available 08/10/20 CLOSE TO USA! - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with patio area. Close to cottage hill dog park, churches, and schools. Just minutes from I-65 in convenient location.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Malibar Heights
5637 Bentley Ct
5637 Bentley Court, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
5637 Bentley Ct Available 08/01/20 Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage, 10 minutes to USA - Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home off Cottage Hill Rd. in Bentley Woods. Laminate hardwood floors in living, dinning, ,bedroom and hall areas.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Yorkwood
8382 Oak Pointe Ct
8382 Oak Pointe Court, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1372 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT HURRY, THIS WONT LAST LONG! ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED PATIO HOME IN OAK POINTE PLACE. THIS HOME SHOWS PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONTEMPORARY HOME INCLUDES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
1117 Mcneil Ave
1117 Mcneil Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Looking for a home that is located in the heart of everything? We’ve found the perfect place to be near the campus of South Alabama, while still being set back far enough in the neighborhood to not worry about the busy traffic! This beautiful home

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
5900 Grelot Road Unit 505
5900 Grelot Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1370 sqft
5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 Available 09/05/20 CLOSE TO COTTAGE HILL PARK - Great condo with 1 bedroom, walk in closet, and full bath downstairs and 1 bedroom, walk in closet, and full bath upstairs with office area.
Results within 10 miles of Tillmans Corner
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Dauphin Acres
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$694
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$804
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Tillmans Corner, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tillmans Corner renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Tillmans Corner Apartments with BalconiesTillmans Corner Apartments with Garages
Tillmans Corner Apartments with ParkingTillmans Corner Dog Friendly Apartments
Tillmans Corner Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALBiloxi, MSDaphne, ALPascagoula, MSFairhope, ALFoley, AL
Gulf Shores, ALSpanish Fort, ALGautier, MSSaraland, ALGulf Hills, MS
D'Iberville, MSMoss Point, MSSt. Martin, MSOcean Springs, MSGulf Park Estates, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill College