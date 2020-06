Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Home for rent in Tarrant **SECTION 8 OK** - This is an updated, one-level home in the Tarrant area. It features 2 bedrooms & 1 bath. It has new paint and new laminate wood floors throughout as well as a new central HVAC unit. It has a laundry room, covered front porch, and an eat-in kitchen. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis at the owner's discretion. Section 8 okay! Available for move in NOW!



Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view these Rental Requirements under the Tenants tab. You may call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.



(RLNE5677315)