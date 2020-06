Amenities

Check out this new 3 bed, 1 bath listing in Talladega that you shouldn't miss!! All is newly renovated inside with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures throughout!! On the exterior there is a carport, storage building, a covered porch, a flat lot and a Garage!! What are you waiting for? Call us TODAY to set up a showing!! 205-410-8785