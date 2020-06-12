/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
21 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Spanish Fort, AL
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
14 Units Available
The Vinings at Spanish Fort
10407 US Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1159 sqft
Welcome to The Vinings at Spanish Fort Apartments! Our community-minded neighborhood is conveniently located and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and a host of entertainment and recreational options at the Eastern Shore Centre,
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
2 Bedrooms
$974
1161 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
2 Bedrooms
$996
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fort
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
107 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
30 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$967
1130 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
6 Units Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1566 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 10 at 10:14am
9 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1127 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
North Industrial Area
127 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1149 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
$
16 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1580 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1164 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
308 ST LOUIS STREET
308 Saint Louis Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Spacious loft style condo in downtown Mobile! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Indoor parking. A few blocks from Dauphine street night life and restaurants. Furnished or tenant can furnish. No washer or dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Spanish Fort
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
199 Units Available
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
The Retreat at Fairhope Village is NOW OPEN! This brand new property has an impressive amenity package including a resort style pool, state of the art workout facility and natural preserve walking trail along Fly Creek.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
24 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
4 Units Available
Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1360 sqft
Great location, close to Fairhope City Parks and Rec and Fairhoper's Community Park. Community includes fitness center, emergency maintenance and flexible leases. Homes have vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and faux wood floors.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
College Park
1 Unit Available
108 DU RHU DRIVE
108 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1019 sqft
This well-maintained condo has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs and tile floors down. You will love the spacious great room and bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and a nice private back deck. Washer/dryer is included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
College Park
1 Unit Available
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD
4009 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
This attractive downstairs end unit has much to offer! A little larger in size.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
370 Azalea Street
370 Azalea Street, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Great house on double lot in downtown Fairhope - Property Id: 294845 An amazing home in Downtown Fairhope perfect for a young professional or couple.
1 of 23
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Neshota
1 Unit Available
316 RIVERBEND DRIVE
316 Riverbend Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
885 sqft
Talking about a view. This is undoubtedly the best in the neighborhood. Unobstructed view as far as the eye can see. You are not only leasing a home...you are leasing a lifestyle. Furniture will remain if needed or can be removed.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
320 Volanta Avenue
320 Volanta Avenue, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1189 sqft
Two bedroom 2 bathroom condo near the Fairhope Yacht Club.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
#13 102 Courthouse Drive
102 Courthouse Dr, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1124 sqft
New Orleans Courtyard Condo for lease. This 2/2 offers has a beautiful kitchen with Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, and a Washer and Dryer. It is offered for a 6 month lease either furnished or unfurnished.
