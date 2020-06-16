409 Orchard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

View a Guided Virtal Tour at https://youtu.be/AaSimwvOL0I



Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with fenced in backyard. Two pets under 25 lbs each and over 1 year allowed with a $500 deposit per pet. Fresh full paint throughout. New baseboards, new door trim, new LVP flooring thoughout, new carpet in bedrooms, new gas furnace, new gas water heater, new AC, new light fixtures throughout. Great closet space throughout. Living room has new LVP flooring and ceiling fan. Bedrooms with new carpert have ceiling fans. Eat-In Kitchen with new LVP flooring, new electric stove and pantry. Refrigerator available for $25 per month. Laundry room has new LVP flooring with electric dryer hookup. Available Now



Room Dimensions

Living Room 17' x 16'

Kitchen 17' x 12'

Master Bedroom 13' x 13'

Master Bathroom 8' x 5'

Bedroom 13' x 10'

Bedroom 11' x 9'

Bathroom 8' x 5'