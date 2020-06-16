All apartments in Satsuma
Find more places like 409 Orchard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Satsuma, AL
/
409 Orchard Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

409 Orchard Street

409 Orchard Street · (224) 261-7682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

409 Orchard Street, Satsuma, AL 36572

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
View a Guided Virtal Tour at https://youtu.be/AaSimwvOL0I

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with fenced in backyard. Two pets under 25 lbs each and over 1 year allowed with a $500 deposit per pet. Fresh full paint throughout. New baseboards, new door trim, new LVP flooring thoughout, new carpet in bedrooms, new gas furnace, new gas water heater, new AC, new light fixtures throughout. Great closet space throughout. Living room has new LVP flooring and ceiling fan. Bedrooms with new carpert have ceiling fans. Eat-In Kitchen with new LVP flooring, new electric stove and pantry. Refrigerator available for $25 per month. Laundry room has new LVP flooring with electric dryer hookup. Available Now

Room Dimensions
Living Room 17' x 16'
Kitchen 17' x 12'
Master Bedroom 13' x 13'
Master Bathroom 8' x 5'
Bedroom 13' x 10'
Bedroom 11' x 9'
Bathroom 8' x 5'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Orchard Street have any available units?
409 Orchard Street has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 Orchard Street have?
Some of 409 Orchard Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 Orchard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Orchard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Orchard Street is pet friendly.
Does 409 Orchard Street offer parking?
No, 409 Orchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 409 Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Orchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 409 Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 409 Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Orchard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Orchard Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 409 Orchard Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 409 Orchard Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALDaphne, ALPascagoula, MSFairhope, AL
Foley, ALGulf Shores, ALSpanish Fort, ALGautier, MS
Saraland, ALTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity