Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Cute two bedroom brick and vinyl home that sits on a beautiful corner lot! Yard is partially fenced in and has a nice size shed. This home includes a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, and a bathroom! Stove and refrigerator included along with window unit and central heating!



*** This property is pet friendly ***

*** This property does NOT accept Section 8 Vouchers ***