Last updated June 13 2020

54 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Prattville, AL

Finding an apartment in Prattville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$905
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near golf courses, shopping and downtown Montgomery. Close to I-65. Units feature washer/dryer, tons of light and central A/C. Swimming pool, fitness center and dog park on premises.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the way of life at Legacy at Summerchase Apartments where quality and comfort meet. Legacy at Summerchase is conveniently and centrally located in the very desirable Prattville area.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1271 Cross Creek Road
1271 Cross Creek Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
- (RLNE5193651)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
112 Gray Drive
112 Gray Dr, Prattville, AL
Studio
$950
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
112 Gray Drive Available 07/30/20 112 Grey Drive - Welcome home to 112 Gray Drive! This beautiful recently renovated 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the wonderful city of Prattville.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1001 Newton Street
1001 Newton St, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1053 sqft
- (RLNE5844266)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
202 Juniper Court
202 Juniper Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1325 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
796 Rice Street
796 Rice St, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1360 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
313 Sheila Boulevard
313 Sheila Blvd, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1975 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
116 Graylynn Drive
116 Graylynn Dr, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1299 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal located in Prattville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. The bathrooms are updated and the bedrooms are newly carpeted.

Last updated April 15
1 Unit Available
613 Little Farm Road
613 Little Farm Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1598 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Prattville, not far from shopping! It has tile floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a large great room with soaring ceilings. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
466 Harvest Loop
466 Harvest Loop, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2042 sqft
466 Harvest Loop Available 05/01/20 Home for Rent - RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicants current housing payment record and employment
Results within 5 miles of Prattville

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
394 Gardenia Road
394 Gardenia Road, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
2145 sqft
394 Gardenia Road Available 08/24/20 COMING SOON! - Brick and vinyl Siding spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Family room, bonus room and Sun Porch. 2145 square feet. (RLNE2865610)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
56 Pine Meadow Circle
56 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
- (RLNE5828450)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
88 Oakwood Drive
88 Oakwood Drive, Elmore County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1794 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Deatsville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a great room that has soaring ceilings and a cozy, wood burning fireplace. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
112 Spears Crossing
112 Spears Xing, Elmore County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
1728 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Millbrook! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a great room that has soaring ceilings and a

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
645 McKeithen Place
645 Mckeithen Place, Millbrook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2596 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances.

Last updated June 9
1 Unit Available
28 Pinewood Drive
28 Pinewood Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room is expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bathrooms and kitchen has been updated and the hardwood floors have as well.

Last updated April 16
1 Unit Available
60 Sage Brush
60 Sage Brush, Millbrook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1519 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
545 McRae Road
545 Mcree Road, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1978 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful & Convenient Location! - Welcome to 545 McRae Road! This beautiful home sits in a wonderful community located just outside the city making it perfect for those not wanting to be in the middle of the hustle and bustle but still wishing to be

Last updated April 3
1 Unit Available
272 Daffodil Court
272 Daffodil Drive, Millbrook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 10 miles of Prattville

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2716 Ashlawn Drive
2716 Ashland Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2719 sqft
- (RLNE4460503)

Last updated June 13
Garden District
1 Unit Available
2016 South Hull street
2016 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2080 sqft
Garden District Classic - This home features all of the things that are to be loved about old home living.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1352 Wedgewood Drive
1352 Wedgewood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1900 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a den or home office, formal living room with original wood floors, wood floors in the back two bedrooms, washer and dryer connections, storage, large back yard, beautiful quiet neighborhood,

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2126 Waterstone Drive
2126 Waterstone Dr, Elmore County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1906 sqft
Home for rent in Deatsville - 4BR/2BA on a cul-de-sac lot. The house features granite counter tops in the kitchen & baths. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Hardwood floors in the great room, kitchen, dining room.
City Guide for Prattville, AL

'Cause it's midnight in Montgomery / just hear that whippoorwill /See the stars light up the purple sky / feel that lonesome chill" (-- Alan Jackson, "Midnight in Montgomery")

Anytime, day or night, whether it's midnight or noon, Montgomery offers the same connection to nature's finest. Nearby Prattville is no stranger to those wonderful sights and sounds. Especially the natural greenery of a golf course. Part of Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, it shouldnt shock you that Prattville is a golfing nirvana. With over 10 prestigious golf courses to choose from, you'll be occupied for days. Not the golfing type? No worries.Prattville is begging for you to come out and play with the 20 parks it offers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Prattville, AL

Finding an apartment in Prattville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

