Apartment List
/
AL
/
pleasant grove
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pleasant Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
311 13th Place
311 13th Place, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1787 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1207 7th Avenue
1207 7th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1362 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
261 5th Avenue
261 5th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1546 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Grove

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
633 McShan Dr Hueytown AL 35023
633 Mcshan Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Wonderful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This house has a carport. The house has wood and tile flooring all throughout. The kitchen has very nice cabinet space, tile flooring, and granite countertops.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3122 Allison-Bonnett Memorial Drive - 1
3122 Allison-Bonnett Memorial Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Allison-Bonnett! - Great location in Hueytown. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house with a large flat yard won't last long.

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 04:06 AM
1 Unit Available
517 Harlem Avenue
517 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1221 sqft
This is a home you do not want to miss, with 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms it has a huge den, great patio for large gatherings, and a garage... This home meets every need AND your wants! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Grove

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wylam
4528 12th Ave Wyl
4528 12th Avenue, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1200 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features tile flooring throughout the bathrooms and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the living room, and

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jones Valley
2828 Dowell Ave SW
2828 Dowell Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$799
2114 sqft
2828 Dowell Ave SW - FOR RENT: *You can view the property now but Will be available for move in approximately 6/22/20 * 4 Bedrooms/2 Baths Large Kitchen Fresh paint and new flooring Large Rooms Carport in back CALL TODAY!!! (205)369-6331

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
325 Cypress Avenue
325 Cypress Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1160 sqft
325 Cypress Avenue Available 08/01/20 Charming 1930's 3 Bedroom Cottage in Mulga, Ala.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Belview Heights
829 51st Street Ensley
829 51st Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$585
829 51st St W - FOR RENT::: 2 bedroom/1 bath + BONUS ROOM!!! Bonus room can be used for a small bedroom, office, tv room, study craft room- Possibilities are endless! Parking off the street Flat Yard All electric - Near Fairfield HS & close to

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4801 MAIN ST
4801 Main Street, Brighton, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1625 sqft
*** On security system Realtor Showings Only For questions call 1-866-325-8716*** HURRY Move in by August 15th and get October rent FREE! Cute 3BR 2BA brick ranch with an enclosed porch features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring! Fall in

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
913 Oakview Cir
913 Oakview Circle, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
Welcome home to 913 Oakview Circle! This charming 3bedroom/1bath home features hardwood flooring through-out, tile flooring in bath, washer & dryer connection, electric stove/ refrigerator, enclosed back yard, storage closet with carport.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5325 Washburn Dr
5325 Washburn Drive, Adamsville, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,130
1800 sqft
This property located in Adamsville with 5 beds, 2 bath is newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring throughout! It has a garage, a car port,a storage building, a covered porch, a Fully Fenced Yard and a Flat lot! Call us TODAY

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
208 Forest Ave
208 Forest Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, carport, fully fenced yard and a sunroom!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
2997 Canoles Ave
2997 Canoles Avenue, Minor, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,035
1775 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Birmingham with 4 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building,a sun room, Fully Fenced Yard and a car port! Call us now at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more! Call for your

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
1024 Minor Dr
1024 Minor Street, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in quiet neighborhood. Utilities not included. No pets. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $875/month rent. $875 security deposit required.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3458 Jeanne Lane
3458 Jeanne Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1277 sqft
Come fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 car attached garage smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
230 Poplar Springs Drive
230 Poplar Springs Drive, Sylvan Springs, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
What a cute house! There is new flooring throughout the living room and eat-in kitchen. The back yard is flat and spacious, and there is a carport on the side. The master has a private powder room, with extra storage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandusky
1208 Oakley Drive
1208 Oakley Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1404 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1305 Devine Dr
1305 Devine Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
940 sqft
Come see this beautiful all-electric home. It features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, oven, and dishwasher. Three roomy bedrooms with closet space and 1.5 baths.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3007 20th St N
3007 20th Street North, Hueytown, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
994 sqft
This is a great house for you! Cute inside and out, it features 2 nice sized bedrooms and a bath in between for easy access from each bedroom. The kitchen has been recently updated. Gas heat and gas water heater.

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sandusky
808 Ozark Court
808 Ozark Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1760 sqft
Walk into this ranch style home. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a flat-top stove. There is a full bathroom and laundry room off of the kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pleasant Grove, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pleasant Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Pleasant Grove 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPleasant Grove 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPleasant Grove Apartments with Balconies
Pleasant Grove Apartments with GaragesPleasant Grove Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pleasant Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsPleasant Grove Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, AL
Pell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALPinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, AL
Graysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALClay, ALNorthport, ALMidfield, ALFairfield, ALLincoln, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus