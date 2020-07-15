Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:16 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, AL with garages

Pleasant Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
311 13th Place
311 13th Place, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1787 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Grove

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 04:06 AM
1 Unit Available
517 Harlem Avenue
517 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1221 sqft
This is a home you do not want to miss, with 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms it has a huge den, great patio for large gatherings, and a garage... This home meets every need AND your wants! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Grove

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
3458 Jeanne Lane
3458 Jeanne Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1277 sqft
Come fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 car attached garage smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
3007 20th St N
3007 20th Street North, Hueytown, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
940 sqft
This is a great house for you! Cute inside and out, it features 2 nice sized bedrooms and a bath in between for easy access from each bedroom. The kitchen has been recently updated. Gas heat and gas water heater.

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sandusky
808 Ozark Court
808 Ozark Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1760 sqft
Walk into this ranch style home. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a flat-top stove. There is a full bathroom and laundry room off of the kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3700 Sharon Ln
3700 Sharon Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1750 sqft
3 Beds & 3 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Grove
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
59 Units Available
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$851
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Glen Iris
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
$
15 Units Available
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
30 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,436
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,166
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Sand Ridge
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5397 Park Side Circle
5397 Park Side Cir, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
5397 Park Side Circle Available 07/27/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - Available to view with 48 hour notice! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home for rent in beautiful Lake Cyrus.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sand Ridge
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5512 Park Side Road
5512 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,640
5512 Park Side Road Available 08/10/20 Home for Rent in Lake Cyrus...

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2212 Gaylewood Dr
2212 Gaylewood Drive, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1204 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the whole house. The unit has a living and dining room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2414 Mountain Drive
2414 Mountain Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
2414 Mountain Drive Available 07/22/20 Home available for rent in Bluff Park!!! Available to View NOW!!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage (manual locks) in Bluff Park!!! Conveniently located to I-65, schools, shopping and

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
2417 Abbeyglen Circle
2417 Abbeyglen Circle, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2641 sqft
Stunning Rental in ROSS BRIDGE, with soaring ceilings and hardwood floors! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a spacious, flat back yard. Within walking distance to the community pool, playground & town center, where you'll find shopping and restaurants.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
Home for Rent in McCalla...COMING SOON!!! - Call today to be added to the waiting list to view this home! (205-824-5008) Our Leasing Team will call you when the home is available for showings and move in.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Five Points South
401 20th Street So. # 311
401 20th St S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1224 sqft
Bristol Southside Condo - This bright open design features large kitchen and laundry room. All appliances are included as well as the washer and dryer. Master bath includes double vanity and a large walk-in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
6132 Letson Farms Drive
6132 Letson Farms Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1511 sqft
Imagine yourself coming home to an Executive Neighborhood and a RESORT style home everyday. This FABULOUS home will enable you to do just that!! The exceptional floor plan gives you space beyond your wildest imagination.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West Homewood
1105 DREXEL PKWY
1105 Drexel Parkway, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Homewood great location! One level with daylight basement and one car garage. Great condition. Kitchen with wooden cabinets, pantry, tile flooring, dishwasher, oven/stove, refrigerator, eating space and access door to outside.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Pleasant Grove, AL

Pleasant Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

