pet friendly apartments
77 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pike Road, AL
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
28 Units Available
The Grove at Stone Park
160 Stone Park Blvd, Pike Road, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1536 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Community amenities include saltwater pools, fitness center, clubhouse, sauna and tanning beds, and dog park. Apartment units feature fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
100 Waterscapes Dr
100 Waterscapes Drive, Pike Road, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
4300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Immaculate Home in Gated Community - Property Id: 317799 Beautiful, well kept home, hard wood floors throughout; spacious master bedroom with private sitting room with study, granite countertops throughout, spacious kitchen with
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
525 Saddlewood Drive
525 Saddlewood Drive, Pike Road, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1571 sqft
VERY BEAUTIFUL HOME located in Pike Road. It is as nice on the inside as on the outside with plenty parking. What is special about this home is that it is at the end of a street with no neighbors to the back or on one side.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9183 White Poplar Circle
9183 White Poplar Cir, Pike Road, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome to this prestigious home located at 9183 White Poplar Circle! This home is nestled away in one of the coveted neighborhoods of Pike Road.
Results within 1 mile of Pike Road
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9720 Silver Bell Ct.
9720 Silver Bell Ct, Montgomery County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2009 sqft
- (RLNE4820533)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9267 Harrington Circle
9267 Harrington Cir, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2100 sqft
- (RLNE5866866)
Results within 5 miles of Pike Road
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$992
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$960
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,087
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$761
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
5 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
5 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
1100 sqft
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 02:11pm
4 Units Available
Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1125 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live The Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts are right at your backdoor, and you'll be one block from a large neighborhood park with playground equipment, lake, ball field and walking
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 02:09pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
3925 Claiborne Circle
3925 Claiborne Circle, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1404 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal! It has a 2 car garage, new carpeting throughout, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3222 Elsberry Road
3222 Elsberry Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1508 sqft
3222 Elsberry Road Available 07/30/20 3222 Elsberry Road - Welcome Home to 3222 Elsberry Road! This is a charming 3bedroom/1bath home in the Elsmeade Community! The home features a relaxing front and back porch area and a fully fenced backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2632 Oxford Drive
2632 Oxford Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
2256 sqft
2632 Oxford Drive Available 07/30/20 2632 Oxford Drive - Welcome home to 2632 Oxford Drive! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home sits on a large lot with mature trees in a wonderful Montgomery neighborhood! The main living area has beautiful brick
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
6578 Luxembourg Circle
6578 Luxembourg Circle, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2350 sqft
This is a beautiful home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home has many upgrades.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2758 Baldwin Brook Drive
2758 Baldwin Brook Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,143
1690 sqft
2758 Baldwin Brook Drive - Welcome Home to 2758 Baldwin Brook Drive! This beautiful 4bedroom/2bath home is a great place to call home! You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/montgomery-homes-for-rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2509 McGraw Ct
2509 Mc Graw Court, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2076 sqft
Home for Rent in Brighton Estates - Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Brighton Estates located in a quiet cul-de-sac! This home has a large formal dining area, open living room with laminate flooring with a beautiful fireplace,
