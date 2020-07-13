Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Pell City, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pell City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
Maple Village
2100 Maple Village Ct, Pell City, AL
1 Bedroom
$973
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1390 sqft
Pell City’s premier apartments in Pell City! Located minutes from Logan Martin Lake and close to the area’s growing shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Pell City

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Ridge
145 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Home For Rent in Odenville, AL...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Hawk Lane
10 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1801 sqft
NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
29 River Birch Ln
29 River Birch Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Available soon for Touring! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
655 White Oak Circle
655 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
46 Hawk Lane
46 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1613 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lincoln features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
73 Maple Leaf Drive
73 Maple Leaf Drive, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
15 Hawk Lane
15 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1640 sqft
Four bedroom home available in Lincoln, Alabama. Home has living room, dining area, kitchen, garage access, four bedrooms and two baths. Home is 1640 square feet. Pets case by case. Hardwoods and plush carpet upstairs. Washer dryer hookups.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
131 Maple Leaf Drive
131 Maple Leaf Dr, Lincoln, AL
Studio
$1,375
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACE! SPACE! SPACE! Do you love to entertain and love an open floor concept? This home is nestled in Grandview Estates and features a split floor plan with sunlight pouring in from every direction! This home is definitely a must see with, 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
585 White Oak Cir
585 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Be the first family to live in this gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The open floor plan gives you plenty of space for entertainment. The kitchen features ample countertop space, a microwave, a stove, and a dishwasher.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4109 Brecon Cir
4109 Brecon Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$920
1584 sqft
Check out this new 3 bed, 1 bath listing in Talladega that you shouldn't miss!! All is newly renovated inside with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures throughout!! On the exterior there is a carport, storage

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
810 Hawthorn Lane
810 Hawthorn Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pell City, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pell City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

