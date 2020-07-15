/
2 bedroom apartments
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moody, AL
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
Results within 5 miles of Moody
12 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
7426 Frisco Ave Unit # 120
7426 Frisco Avenue, Leeds, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
7426 Frisco Ave Unit # 120 Available 07/31/20 For Rent - (RLNE1871612)
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
70 ROCKRIDGE RD
70 Rockridge Rd, St. Clair County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1071 sqft
RENTAL IN COOK SPRINGS AREA - THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN THE COOK SPRINGS AREA. (RLNE1872521)
Results within 10 miles of Moody
29 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
22 Units Available
South Roebuck
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
960 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
1 of 30
1 Unit Available
5228 Falling Creek Lane
5228 Falling Creek Lane, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
5228 Falling Creek Lane Available 08/12/20 Home for rent in Grayson Valley!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
2189 Cheshire Drive
2189 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1108 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom.
1 of 1
1 Unit Available
5547 Saint James St
5547 Saint James St, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1052 sqft
2 Beds & 2 Bath House / No Pets Allowed / Section 8 Accepted - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5895504)
1 of 1
1 Unit Available
2314 Grayson Valley Circle
2314 Grayson Valley Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
Condo for rent in Grayson Valley - This is a condo in the Grayson Valley area. It is recently remodeled and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a partially fenced in back yard. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
4748 Cheshire Cir
4748 Cheshire Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1800 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and in the bathrooms.
