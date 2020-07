Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG! FANTASTIC HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL YARD, SINGLE ATTACHED GARAGE, FIREPLACE. REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL AS A COURTESY (AS IS). NO PETS. ALL LEASES END IN THE MONTH OF APRIL, MAY, OR JUNE. MINIMUM OF 12 MONTHS REQUIRED.