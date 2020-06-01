180 Cedar Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 new construction

SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!

Welcome home to this new construction 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in a desired Odenville neighborhood! This home offers an open floor plan, perfect for hosting and spending time with friends and family. This home features his-and-her sinks in the master bath, ample amount of storage in the kitchen, lots of natural light, and a beautiful yard.



Since this home is new construction, it is not yet on Maps. Please search for 160 Cedar Ridge to locate this home on GPS.



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.