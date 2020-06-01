All apartments in Margaret
Find more places like 180 Cedar Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Margaret, AL
/
180 Cedar Ridge
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:35 PM

180 Cedar Ridge

180 Cedar Rdg · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Margaret
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

180 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL 35120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
new construction
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
Welcome home to this new construction 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in a desired Odenville neighborhood! This home offers an open floor plan, perfect for hosting and spending time with friends and family. This home features his-and-her sinks in the master bath, ample amount of storage in the kitchen, lots of natural light, and a beautiful yard.

Since this home is new construction, it is not yet on Maps. Please search for 160 Cedar Ridge to locate this home on GPS.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Cedar Ridge have any available units?
180 Cedar Ridge has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 180 Cedar Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
180 Cedar Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Cedar Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Cedar Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 180 Cedar Ridge offer parking?
No, 180 Cedar Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 180 Cedar Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Cedar Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Cedar Ridge have a pool?
No, 180 Cedar Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 180 Cedar Ridge have accessible units?
No, 180 Cedar Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Cedar Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Cedar Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Cedar Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Cedar Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 180 Cedar Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Margaret 3 BedroomsMargaret Apartments with Balcony
Margaret Apartments with GarageMargaret Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Margaret Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALGadsden, AL
Montevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALJacksonville, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALAnniston, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity