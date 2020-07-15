Apartment List
/
AL
/
odenville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:08 PM

27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Odenville, AL

Finding an apartment in Odenville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
810 Hawthorn Lane
810 Hawthorn Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
265 Morning Mist Ln
265 Morning Mist Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1586 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
140 Dill Drive
140 Dill Dr, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1104 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Results within 1 mile of Odenville

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Ridge
145 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Home For Rent in Odenville, AL...

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
975 Moonlite Drive
975 Moonlite Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 Moonlite Drive Available 09/10/20 Home Available For Rent in Odenville - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!!! - 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath w 2 Car Garage home for rent in Odenville, AL!! Open floor plan, great for entertaining!

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
910 Maple Trace
910 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1422 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
180 Cedar Ridge
180 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1422 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
270 Hathaway Lane
270 Hathaway Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
Home For Rent in Margaret, AL...

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
694 South Hillcrest Road
694 S Hillcrest Rd, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,640
1825 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
839 Kent Drive
839 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1064 sqft
Home in Margaret....Available to View!! - Home in Margaret/Odenville available in Brookhaven Subdivision! Available soon!! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath! Home has great layout, Kitchen and Eat in Kitchen open up to the Living Room.

1 of 11

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
828 Kent Drive
828 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Home for rent in Margaret!!!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available - Link in Description!! - Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Click the link below to start touring NOW!!! ?? https://www.zillow.
Results within 5 miles of Odenville

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
475 Earl Owens Drive
475 Earl Owens Dr, Argo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1379 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Lisa Lane
200 Lisa Ln, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1121 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
9605 Us Highway 78
9605 US Highway 78, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1156 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Conveniently located just off the I-20 with 3 rooms and 1 full bath. New metal roof. Quite Area. Pictures coming soon! Call for your appointment today at 205-410-8785

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
44 Lisa Lane
44 Lisa Ln, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 7

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
841 Robbie Drive
841 Robbie Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
2004 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom home features an updated kitchen, large den, spacious bedrooms and a beautiful front and rear yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
70 ROCKRIDGE RD
70 Rockridge Rd, St. Clair County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1071 sqft
RENTAL IN COOK SPRINGS AREA - THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN THE COOK SPRINGS AREA. (RLNE1872521)

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
310 Quail Ridge Road
310 Quail Ridge Rd, Argo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1952 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Results within 10 miles of Odenville
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$877
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7325 Roper Tunnel Road
7325 Roper Tunnel Road, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
7325 Roper Tunnel Road Available 07/20/20 Home for rent in Trussville!!! COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Forest Crest subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
2428 Briarcliff Drive
2428 Briarcliff Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1725 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
5876 Janet Drive
5876 Janet Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1277 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1621 1st Ave N
1621 1st Ave N, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$980
1747 sqft
Check out this property located in Pell City with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counter tops, a covered porch and flat lot!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
5922 Debbie Drive
5922 Debbie Drive, Clay, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,315
1413 sqft
Come view this beautiful home in Trussville! It has an eat-in kitchen with black appliances including a flat-top stove. There is a shaded back porch, and a fenced-in area for pets.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Odenville, AL

Finding an apartment in Odenville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Odenville 3 BedroomsOdenville Apartments with Balconies
Odenville Apartments with GaragesOdenville Apartments with Parking
Odenville Dog Friendly ApartmentsOdenville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALMargaret, AL
Gadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALTrussville, ALClay, ALIrondale, ALLincoln, ALPinson, ALGrayson Valley, AL
Center Point, ALBrook Highland, ALFultondale, ALChildersburg, ALWarrior, ALOxford, ALSylacauga, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALAnniston, ALGraysville, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Samford University