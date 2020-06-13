18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pell City, AL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Maple Village
2100 Maple Village Ct, Pell City, AL
1 Bedroom
$986
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1390 sqft
Pell City’s premier apartments in Pell City! Located minutes from Logan Martin Lake and close to the area’s growing shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1621 1st Ave N
1621 1st Ave N, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1747 sqft
Check out this property located in Pell City with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counter tops, a covered porch and flat lot!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
213 Ashley Drive
213 Ashley Dr, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1150 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities are not included - No

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
635 Cogswell Avenue
635 Cogswell Ave, Pell City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2016 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom and three bath house for rent - This beautiful four bedroom three bath house is ready for tenants. With an open floor plan this house is made for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Pell City

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9605 Us Highway 78
9605 US Highway 78, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1156 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Conveniently located just off the I-20 with 3 rooms and 1 full bath. New metal roof. Quite Area. Pictures coming soon! Call for your appointment today at 205-410-8785
Results within 10 miles of Pell City

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
655 White Oak Circle
655 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4107 Brecon Circle
4107 Brecon Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1300 sqft
4107 Brecon Circle Available 06/15/20 Newly renovated - great street! - OPEN HOUSE: TBD Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 White Oak Circle
106 White Oak Cir, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1801 sqft
Great NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Hawk Lane
10 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1801 sqft
NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Ridge
145 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
145 Cedar Ridge Available 06/23/20 Home For Rent in Odenville, AL...

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
44 Maple Leaf Drive
44 Maple Leaf Dr, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1804 sqft
Two Level Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
690 Clover Circle
690 Clover Cir, Odenville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1440 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
101 Hadley Court
101 Hadley Ct, Lincoln, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1457 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
180 Cedar Ridge
180 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,249
1422 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome home to this new construction 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in a desired Odenville neighborhood! This home offers an open floor plan, perfect for hosting and

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
29 Parkwood Drive
29 Parkwood Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2022 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
15 Hawk Lane
15 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1640 sqft
Four bedroom home available in Lincoln, Alabama. Home has living room, dining area, kitchen, garage access, four bedrooms and two baths. Home is 1640 square feet. Pets case by case. Hardwoods and plush carpet upstairs. Washer dryer hookups.

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4109 Brecon Cir
4109 Brecon Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$920
1584 sqft
Check out this new 3 bed, 1 bath listing in Talladega that you shouldn't miss!! All is newly renovated inside with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures throughout!! On the exterior there is a carport, storage

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
160 Jackson Lane
160 Jackson Ln, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Home for Rent in Lincoln, AL!! Available to View NOW!!!...ONE MONTH FREE RENT SPECIAL! Deposit Pending!!! - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with office/playroom. Located just minutes from the Honda plant and Talladega Super Speedway.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pell City, AL

Finding an apartment in Pell City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

