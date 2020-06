Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool

Welcome home, to your own private oasis which just happens to have never been touched before. This brand new home has just been built and is ready for a quality tenant to occupy it! Features a master suite with double vanity and ceramic tile and 2 other bedrooms along with another bathroom. Until you actually step into these homes it is hard to grasp just how nice they really are. We have many rental in this community and others all brand new. If you don't like this particular property we will definitely find you one that you will. Call or text Nigel for an application/tour Thanks