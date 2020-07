Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful custom home built in June 2017 on 0.38 acres with a beautiful view of open fields and an occasional herd of deer! 3 bedrooms, split plan, huge master bedroom with double vanity sinks and full tile walk-in shower. Kitchen includes a walk-up bar, under cabinet lighting and lots of cabinet storage. Separate laundry includes new washer and dryer and even MORE cabinet storage!