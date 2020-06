Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in SE Huntsville. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants, shopping and much more. New flooring on stairs and throughout the second floor. Spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen appliances include: refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups available. No pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.