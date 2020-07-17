All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:38 AM

6616 Willow Pointe Drive Northwest

6616 Willow Pointe Drive Northwest · (256) 670-2424
Location

6616 Willow Pointe Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35806

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit D - 1 · Avail. now

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
MOVE-IN READY! Lovely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the second floor. Very spacious balcony. Kitchen features refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and cute bar area and is open to family room. Minutes away from MidCity Huntsville, Bridgestreet, Top Golf, Redstone Arsenal and much more. Don't miss out on all the amenities at Willow Pointe Condos which include tennis courts, swimming pool, clubhouse & common grounds with benches. No Pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

