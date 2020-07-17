6616 Willow Pointe Drive Northwest

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY! Lovely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the second floor. Very spacious balcony. Kitchen features refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and cute bar area and is open to family room. Minutes away from MidCity Huntsville, Bridgestreet, Top Golf, Redstone Arsenal and much more. Don't miss out on all the amenities at Willow Pointe Condos which include tennis courts, swimming pool, clubhouse & common grounds with benches. No Pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.