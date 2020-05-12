All apartments in Huntsville
4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast

4712 Carrington Boulevard · (256) 712-0084
Location

4712 Carrington Boulevard, Huntsville, AL 35763
Carrington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1971 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful all brick home has tons of character! There are vaulted ceilings and a terrific fireplace in the living area. The kitchen boasts gorgeous cabinets and all black appliances. Retreat to your large master suite with attached bathroom. The second and third bedrooms could make excellent guest rooms or even an office. Enjoy your spacious back patio that is perfect for entertaining guest. Don't miss the opportunity to make this house your home!
Please contact Management Apex with any leasing questions, 256-801-5219. Pets on a case by case basis. Rental application fee $50, available at www.ManagementApex.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast have any available units?
4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
Is 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast offer parking?
No, 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast have a pool?
No, 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast have accessible units?
No, 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

