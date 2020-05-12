4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful all brick home has tons of character! There are vaulted ceilings and a terrific fireplace in the living area. The kitchen boasts gorgeous cabinets and all black appliances. Retreat to your large master suite with attached bathroom. The second and third bedrooms could make excellent guest rooms or even an office. Enjoy your spacious back patio that is perfect for entertaining guest. Don't miss the opportunity to make this house your home!

Please contact Management Apex with any leasing questions, 256-801-5219. Pets on a case by case basis. Rental application fee $50, available at www.ManagementApex.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.