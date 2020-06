Amenities

1 bed/1bath - $200 off first months rent - Just remodeled with new paint and flooring!! 1 bedroom/1bath with open floor plan. Why be cramped in an apartment when you can have a house with 800 Sqft plus a yard for less! Unit is less than 3 miles from entertainment including the Von Braun Center, Lowe Mill Arts and Stovehouse and Campus 805.



Call 256-417-6840 for your tour! Apply at www.rcpmanage.com



Pets Accepted with prior approval and non refundable pet fee



(RLNE2658401)